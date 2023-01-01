College Football Hall of Fame

It is impossible to overstate the importance of college football to American culture. This museum, relocated from Indiana in 2014 and revamped into this three-story, 94,256-sq-ft gridiron sanctuary, is a supremely cool and suitable shrine.

Pledge your allegiance to your team of choice upon entry and your interactive experience is customized as you make your way past famous trophies like the coveted Heisman and hands-on experiences such as Fight Song Karaoke or attempting to kick a 20yd field goal. Needless to say, kids go nuts here.