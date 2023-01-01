Atlanta History Center

This history museum centers on the Swan House, a 1930s mansion designed by iconic Atlanta architect Philip Trammell Shutze. Visitors can wander through the opulent rooms or through 22 acres of pretty on-site gardens. At the time of writing, the History Center was restoring the battle of Atlanta cyclorama to a location near Swan House. The finished cyclorama will form an immersive painting that wraps around the viewer, complete with new, contextual interpretations and exhibitions.

Admission also gets you access to the Margaret Mitchell House.