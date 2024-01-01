Atlanta has the largest Jewish population in the South (outside of South Florida, which is its own region). The Breman Museum explores this history of immigration and integration and is a major meeting point for the city's Jewish community. The museum also includes a powerful permanent exhibit on the Holocaust.
Breman Museum
Atlanta
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Martin Luther King Jr National Historic Site
2.74 MILES
The Civil Rights movement owes a great debt to the actions of various martyrs, communities and political actions throughout the American South, but almost…
0.36 MILES
Atlanta's modern High Museum was the first to exhibit art from Paris' Louvre and is a destination as much for its architecture as its world-class exhibits…
Center for Civil and Human Rights
2.11 MILES
The striking Center for Civil and Human Rights was a 2014 addition to Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. It is a sobering $68-million memorial to the…
Martin Luther King Jr Birthplace
2.85 MILES
The home where Martin Luther King was born and spent the first twelve years of his life is now part of the National Historic Site. Free first-come, first…
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
3.79 MILES
Fernbank is a supremely kid-friendly museum that explores a bunch of subjects (dinosaurs, geology, shells, IMAX-style theater), all attached to a 65-acre…
0.99 MILES
A glorious, rambling urban park and the setting of many cultural and music festivals. The park has fantastic bike paths and a Saturday Green Market (from…
2.73 MILES
The new Ebenezer Baptist Church is the home of the congregation once led by Dr Martin Luther King Jr. As befits one of the most influential church…
0.08 MILES
A wonderland for visitors of all ages and hands down one of Atlanta's most unique attractions, the museum – expanded in 2015 – houses a treasury of…
Nearby Atlanta attractions
0.08 MILES
A wonderland for visitors of all ages and hands down one of Atlanta's most unique attractions, the museum – expanded in 2015 – houses a treasury of…
0.36 MILES
Atlanta's modern High Museum was the first to exhibit art from Paris' Louvre and is a destination as much for its architecture as its world-class exhibits…
3. Margaret Mitchell House & Museum
0.89 MILES
Operated by the Atlanta History Center, this home has been converted into a shrine to the author of Gone With the Wind. Mitchell wrote her epic in a small…
0.99 MILES
A glorious, rambling urban park and the setting of many cultural and music festivals. The park has fantastic bike paths and a Saturday Green Market (from…
0.99 MILES
In the northwest corner of Piedmont Park, this stunning 30-acre botanical garden has a Japanese garden, winding paths and the amazing Fuqua Orchid Center.
2.1 MILES
Atlanta's showstopper. It's crowded, but the appeal of this aquarium, the second largest in the US, is hard to deny: whale sharks, playful sea lions at…
7. Center for Civil and Human Rights
2.11 MILES
The striking Center for Civil and Human Rights was a 2014 addition to Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. It is a sobering $68-million memorial to the…
2.15 MILES
This self-congratulatory museum might prove entertaining to fans of fizzy beverages and rampant commercialization. The climactic moment comes when guests…