Breman Museum

Atlanta

LoginSave

Atlanta has the largest Jewish population in the South (outside of South Florida, which is its own region). The Breman Museum explores this history of immigration and integration and is a major meeting point for the city's Jewish community. The museum also includes a powerful permanent exhibit on the Holocaust.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • August 4, 2014: Exterior of the High Museum of Art on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.

    High Museum of Art

    0.36 MILES

    Atlanta's modern High Museum was the first to exhibit art from Paris' Louvre and is a destination as much for its architecture as its world-class exhibits…

  • Atlanta, USA - November 3, 2014: National Center for Civil and Human Rights - is a museum dedicated to the achievements of both the civil rights movement in the United States.

    Center for Civil and Human Rights

    2.11 MILES

    The striking Center for Civil and Human Rights was a 2014 addition to Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. It is a sobering $68-million memorial to the…

  • USA, Georgia, Atlanta, Martin Luther King National Historic Site, birthplace of Rev. Martin Luther King, King family home

    Martin Luther King Jr Birthplace

    2.85 MILES

    The home where Martin Luther King was born and spent the first twelve years of his life is now part of the National Historic Site. Free first-come, first…

  • Facade of Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta.

    Fernbank Museum of Natural History

    3.79 MILES

    Fernbank is a supremely kid-friendly museum that explores a bunch of subjects (dinosaurs, geology, shells, IMAX-style theater), all attached to a 65-acre…

  • Skyline and reflections of midtown Atlanta, Georgia in Lake Meer from Piedmont Park.

    Piedmont Park

    0.99 MILES

    A glorious, rambling urban park and the setting of many cultural and music festivals. The park has fantastic bike paths and a Saturday Green Market (from…

  • Ebenezer Baptist Church (New)

    Ebenezer Baptist Church (New)

    2.73 MILES

    The new Ebenezer Baptist Church is the home of the congregation once led by Dr Martin Luther King Jr. As befits one of the most influential church…

  • Center for Puppetry Arts

    Center for Puppetry Arts

    0.08 MILES

    A wonderland for visitors of all ages and hands down one of Atlanta's most unique attractions, the museum – expanded in 2015 – houses a treasury of…

View more attractions

Nearby Atlanta attractions

1. Center for Puppetry Arts

0.08 MILES

A wonderland for visitors of all ages and hands down one of Atlanta's most unique attractions, the museum – expanded in 2015 – houses a treasury of…

2. High Museum of Art

0.36 MILES

Atlanta's modern High Museum was the first to exhibit art from Paris' Louvre and is a destination as much for its architecture as its world-class exhibits…

3. Margaret Mitchell House & Museum

0.89 MILES

Operated by the Atlanta History Center, this home has been converted into a shrine to the author of Gone With the Wind. Mitchell wrote her epic in a small…

4. Piedmont Park

0.99 MILES

A glorious, rambling urban park and the setting of many cultural and music festivals. The park has fantastic bike paths and a Saturday Green Market (from…

5. Atlanta Botanical Garden

0.99 MILES

In the northwest corner of Piedmont Park, this stunning 30-acre botanical garden has a Japanese garden, winding paths and the amazing Fuqua Orchid Center.

6. Georgia Aquarium

2.1 MILES

Atlanta's showstopper. It's crowded, but the appeal of this aquarium, the second largest in the US, is hard to deny: whale sharks, playful sea lions at…

7. Center for Civil and Human Rights

2.11 MILES

The striking Center for Civil and Human Rights was a 2014 addition to Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. It is a sobering $68-million memorial to the…

8. World of Coca-Cola

2.15 MILES

This self-congratulatory museum might prove entertaining to fans of fizzy beverages and rampant commercialization. The climactic moment comes when guests…