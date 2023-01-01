Margaret Mitchell House & Museum

Operated by the Atlanta History Center, this home has been converted into a shrine to the author of Gone With the Wind. Mitchell wrote her epic in a small apartment in the basement of this Tudor Revival building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are on-site exhibitions on Mitchell's life and writing career, and a two-hour looping documentary, The Making of a Legend.

A combo ticket (adult/student/child $21.50/18/9) also gets you access to the Atlanta History Center.