Historic Fourth Ward Park

Behind Ponce City Market, this below-ground-level 17-acre urban park was one of the BeltLine's first projects. It features a storm-water retention pond which feeds the park's fountains and Splashpad, a playground and outdoor theater, and a skate park partially funded by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

It comes with an interesting history as well: the sight was once home to an amusement park, casino and ballpark and people believed Clear Creek, which runs under the park, had therapeutic qualities. But Sears, Roebuck and Co buried it all when it built its massive brick headquarters in 1926 (now Ponce City Market).