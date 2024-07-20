I can still hear my parent’s voices after we moved to the state of Georgia when I was a child. They couldn’t believe the way Southerners pronounced DeKalb County (the L is silent), and that was only the beginning of the way things sound different in the Peach State.

After spending most of my life living in and around different parts of the state, I now call myself a true Georgia peach. I’m astute in our cultural and conversational ways. I’ve helped colleagues from other parts of the country adjust to living in Atlanta, and given a few lighthearted pointers about our local words and phrases.

Here are the six most important things you should know before visiting Georgia, especially if it’s your first time in the state.

You'll thank yourself for packing lightweight, breathable clothes © Yellow Dog Productions / Getty Images

1. Pack plenty of lightweight clothing

There’s a reason why those of us who live in Georgia prioritize linen, cotton and other lightweight fabrics, especially in the summer months. Average temperatures dance in the lower 90s (Fahrenheit), but locals are quick to tell you, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” Around 70% humidity is the average for the state. If you’re not used to what that may feel like, “soupy” is a great adjective to describe the feeling of Georgia’s humid summer air. If you visit during the summer, plan to drink plenty of water – it’s necessary to fight heat exhaustion.

Outside of summer, temperatures and humidity levels are much more mild and pleasant.

2. Don’t forget your allergy medicine

If you’re planning to visit in spring, prepare for allergies, or at least the occasional sneeze. Cities throughout the state have landscaped public areas with too many male trees and not enough of their female counterparts, so many parts of Georgia get covered in pollen. If you see a yellow coating of dust, you’ll know it’s springtime in Georgia, when most locals hope for rain to wash it all away. Even if you’ve never really experienced allergies before, sometimes the intensity of the pollen here can affect you.

Y'all are bound to hear some common phrases in Georgia © MoMo Productions / Getty Images

3. We love y’all and bless your heart

Travel across the state and you’re likely to come across a number of different southern accents, but there are a few phrases that are universal no matter where you visit. The most common colloquialism is the contraction of “you” and “all.” Use it and y’all will see how it comes in handy. (If I were talking to someone from Georgia, I’d combine “y’all” and “will” to say “y’all’ll,” but that’s an intermediate level of southern speak, so we’ll save more of that lesson for another day.)

Pay close attention if someone tells you, “bless your heart.” Depending on their tone and the context, this could mean they truly wish the best for you, or that they’re showing you sympathy. However, a slight change in tone changes the intent; it could also be used to say they think you’re stupid.

4. Some local name pronunciations are unexpected

I shared how my parents were surprised by the pronunciation of DeKalb County many years ago. There are many more counties, cities and street names with unexpected pronunciations. For example, Houston County in middle Georgia is not pronounced the same way as the city in Texas. The “Hou” is pronounced as “how,” so Houston sounds like “How-ston.”

Even the way locals pronounce the name of our capital city, Atlanta, is a little different than other parts of the country. Most people in metro Atlanta will drop the second t (some drop both), so the city is pronounced more like “Atlanna” or “Alanna.” Most people will know you’re a visitor by the way you pronounce these names. No one expects you to know these – just make sure you don’t say “Hotlanta.”

Don't be surprised if strangers make friendly conversation with you © Boogich / Getty Images

5. Acknowledging strangers is common

What do you do when you’re walking on a sidewalk and pass by someone walking in the other direction? In many parts of Georgia, the customary thing to do is to make eye contact with them and give a nod or smile. Some people will take the greeting a step further with a quick verbal greeting. None of this is intended to stop or even slow down your stride; it’s all done in passing.

This is one of the ways Georgia residents express southern hospitality, but there are many ways you could encounter this while visiting the state. A stranger could start a friendly conversation with you while waiting in line. Or if passersby perceive you need help, such as if you’re having car trouble or a flat bike tire, some people will stop to offer assistance.

None of these examples are universal, especially in the cities. But if you do run into a stranger who offers a friendly hello, don’t think it’s strange! It’s part of Georgia’s local culture.

6. You’ll never be too far from a Waffle House

My last tip won’t make or break your trip, but it is an observation many people who aren’t from Georgia find amusing. Georgia is the land of Waffle House. The first one opened in 1955 in Avondale Estates, Georgia, so we naturally embrace our home state’s diner. We also have more than 400 of the restaurants in the state. Get off any highway exit in Georgia, and you’ll probably spot a Waffle House, or even two.