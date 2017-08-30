Welcome to Atlanta
Without natural boundaries to control development, it's fair to say Atlanta is more of a region than a city. Yet for all its sprawl and suburbanization, there is a lovely urban core here, covered with trees and elegant homes. Distinct neighborhoods are like friendly small towns. The economy is robust, the population is young and creative, and the socials scene is refreshingly diverse.
Food and drink
-
Octopus Bar in East SideFusion
-
Gunshow in East SideModern American
-
Dish Dive in East SideAmerican
-
Optimist in WestsideSeafood
-
Bacchanalia in WestsideModern American
-
Staplehouse in East SideAmerican
-
Cooks & Soldiers in WestsideBasque
-
Ria's Bluebird in East SideAmerican
-
Miller Union in WestsideAmerican
-
Fox Brothers in East SideBarbecue
Atlanta activities
Atlanta City Tour by Electric Car
You’ll meet your driver-guide at the American Hotel, located at 160 Ted Turner Drive NW and hop in a comfortable electric vehicle that seats five, plus the driver.(Note: Georgia State child seat laws require that all participants must be at least 8 years old and/or 4'9". Infants and toddlers are not able to join this tour). In 90 minutes, you’ll cover 15 miles (24km) in the heart of the city, discovering the history and culture of the ‘Capitol of the South.’ You can chat with your guide throughout the tour in your quiet, eco-friendly electric car! Set out from downtown on a drive through some of the city's historic neighborhoods. You’ll journey to the Old Fourth Ward, where the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site commemorates the life and legacy of the famous civil rights leader. Pass by Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. King’s father and grandfather both were ministers. See Historic Inman Park, Atlanta’s first-planned suburb and a former site of brutal Civil War battles. Next you’ll explore Midtown Atlanta, a buzzing neighborhood filled with some of the city’s hottest restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels. Marvel at the intricate Moorish design of the Fox Theater, a premiere spot for live entertainment. Cruise by the Georgia Institute of Technology, a top research university. Your knowledgeable guide will share fun facts and history about each of the sites. You’ll catch a glimpse of CNN Center, which serves as the world headquarters for the television news station, and spy the modern architecture of the World of Coca-Cola, a museum of earth's most famous soft drink. After a comprehensive 90-minute tour of Atlanta’s highlights, you’ll be returned to the starting point to end your tour.
The Walking Dead Walking Tour
The Touring Dead Walking Tour is specifically geared for fans of The Walking Dead. Also, included along the route are locations used in other "deadly" productions in Senoia, such as Pet Sematary Two, Drop Dead Diva, and Buddy's demise on Fried Green Tomatoes.Walk from Woodbury to Alexandria in just two miles from Seasons 3 - 5 of The Walking Dead as well as current filming for Season 6. Stroll past vans carrying stars from set to base camp. You never know who you might get to see or even meet! Look out for Walkers, join the stalkers and be among all the activity of the hustle and bustle of the film crew and equipment while filming occurs. This walking tour also includes such famous sites as: The Veterinary Office and hometown in Maine of Geoff and his dad, Chase, from Pet Sematary Two The four-way intersection where Grayson was plowed down on Drop Dead Divainally Hear the sound of the whistle of the train that Buddy couldn't get away from in Fried Green Tomatoes
The Walking Dead Tour Part 1: Big Zombie Tour
Travel aboard a comfortable air-conditioned coach equipped with TV screens, so that you can watch clips while arriving at the site where that exact scene was filmed. With the clip fresh in your mind, disembark at select locations to stroll around the area and learn from your guide about that episode. Your knowledgeable guide provides insight into the filming process and gives you plenty of time for photo opportunities and rest breaks throughout your tour. Hear what happens on set and get a chance to show off your Walking Dead knowledge during a trivia game - you might even win a prize! All of the guides have worked on set, share insider stories and are happy to answer your questions. Plus, you get to meet fellow TWD fans and compare your favorite scenes and characters. An insider’s look into the filming locations of 'The Walking Dead’ in Atlanta: There’s the hospital where it all started for a certain sheriff, the Goat Farm where the “Vatos” episode was filmed and a stop at the iconic Jackson Street Bridge for a cover shot and selfie.
Atlanta CityPASS
CityPASS is the best deal in Atlanta containing actual tickets to these premier attractions: Georgia Aquarium-Deepo Pass with Expedited Entry, AT&T Dolphin Tales Show*, Deepo’s 3D Wondershow and admission to special exhibitions* World of Coca-Cola CNN Studio Tours Choice Ticket 1: Zoo Atlanta OR Center for Civil and Human Rights Choice Ticket 2: Fernbank Museum of Natural History OR College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience CityPASS has done all the work so you can save time and money. Each ticket booklet is packed with useful information, such as a map, hours of operation, transportation information, contact information and insiders' tips so you can get the most out of your vacation - yet it is so compact it will fit into your back pocket. It's all you need to see the best of Atlanta! *Based on availability
Atlanta Segway Tour: Midtown Sightseeing
Meet your guide at the Doubletree Hotel, conveniently located in downtown Atlanta. Start with a detailed orientation to the Segway and have time to practice and get comfortable with the controls. When you’re ready, step onto the Segway and follow your guide through Midtown Atlanta. Cruise past the tall towers of the Midtown business district followed by the stately homes of Ansley Park, with architectural styles that include Tudor, Craftsman and Italian Renaissance. Nearby, wheel through part of Piedmont Park, a large green space with miles of paved walking and biking paths, ample event space, picnic areas and playgrounds. Zip over to the Atlanta Botanical Garden, a 30-acre (12-hectare) garden with a huge collection of plants, art exhibits, conservatory, fountains and more. Pause with your small group in front of the Margaret Mitchell House and Museum to hear more about the Atlanta journalist who lived here, where she wrote her famous novel Gone With the Wind. Just across the street, your guide points out the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which features a free museum with exhibits about the history of money and a glimpse of automated forklifts that move piles of dollars around the bank vaults. Not far away you see the campus of a top research university: Georgia Institute of Technology. Roll a little further to admire the ornate Moorish design of the Fox Theater, a favorite venue for live entertainment. Nearby, you find the Midtown restaurant district and learn from your guide about some of the best spots to eat and drink in the hopping neighborhood. Wind your way back to your starting point, passing Centennial Olympic Park, home of the 1996 Summer Olympics, Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola. With the ease of the Segway, you get a fun spin around Midtown while enjoying frequent stops to take in the sights and hear about Atlanta’s history from your knowledgeable guide before returning to the original start point.
Atlanta City Sightseeing Tour by Segway
Once you meet your guide in downtown Atlanta, start your tour by receiving 15–30 minutes of Segway training. When your group feels comfortable, hop on your two-wheel transport and set out to see Atlanta! You’ll have plenty of opportunities to stop for photos and to ask questions of your friendly and knowledgeable guide along the way. Glide through Downtown Atlanta, pass the over the iconic Jackson Street bridge, then hop over to the Old Fourth Ward and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park, which commemorates the famous civil rights leader. Pass the red brick walls of the venerable Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. King, his father, and grandfather all served as ministers. In the 1960s, the church evolved into a spiritual haven for civil rights activists. You'll visit Inman Park, once the site of legendary Civil War battles. Marvel at the grand old homes — the area was also part of the first-planned Atlanta suburb in the late 19th century — as you snap photos and experience a glimpse of the Atlanta Beltline, a former 22-mile (35-km) railroad corridor that is being redeveloped into a network of public parks and multi-use trails. It’s yet another example of the treasures to be found in this dynamic city! to the Cabbagetown neighborhood and hear about its transformation from small mill town to an artist haven with terrific restaurants. Keep an eye out for colorful street murals as you go. Continue to the historic Oakland Cemetery, the final resting place of many of Atlanta’s most notable citizens, and take in its architectural flourishes and peaceful gardens. During your journey around Atlanta’s neighborhoods and quieter streets, you’ll gain an understanding of the city’s past and present while learning fun facts from your experienced guide. After 2.5 hours, return to the starting point to end your tour. A maximum of 8 people per departure. Groups over this cannot be accommodated