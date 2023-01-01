Wormsloe Historic Site

A short drive from downtown, on the beautiful Isle of Hope, this is one of the most photographed sites in town. As soon as you enter, you feel as if you've been roused from the last snatch of an arboreal dream as you gaze at a corridor of mossy, ancient oaks that runs for 1.5 miles, known as the Avenue of the Oaks.

But there are other draws, including an existing antebellum mansion still lived in by the descendants of the original owner (Noble Jones) some old colonial ruins, and a touristy site where you can see folks demonstrate blacksmithing and other bygone trades. There are flat, wooded walking trails here too.