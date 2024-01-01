Tybee's main beachside hub, with public bathrooms, concessions and a long fishing pier. Tables in the pavilion are available to rent by the hour.
Tybee Pier & Pavilion
Savannah
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.3 MILES
Less than a 10-minute drive east of Savannah’s Historic District you’ll find one of the most peaceful, quiet, green escapes tucked away next to the…
15.56 MILES
The 33-acre Forsyth Park, Savannah’s largest, was named after Georgia’s 33rd governor John Forsyth and is home to the most famous fountain in the city…
16.53 MILES
In a city filled with cemeteries, Laurel Grove is among the most picturesque. The Victorian-era gravesites hint at the city’s history and the lovely…
13.11 MILES
A short drive from downtown, on the beautiful Isle of Hope, this is one of the most photographed sites in town. As soon as you enter, you feel as if you…
8.81 MILES
For those looking for an escape just a touch less discovered than Hilton Head Island, this idyllic island offers a sublime day trip and a window into the…
1.68 MILES
This uninhabited barrier island, only accessible by boat or kayak, is just south of Tybee Island and is actually double its size. The preserved land is…
15.6 MILES
Although Jim Williams, the Savannah art dealer portrayed by Kevin Spacey in the film version of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, died back in 1990…
2 MILES
With fewer services and a vibe that feels more remote, this stretch of beach is a great place to relax. You can watch massive container ships drift in…
Nearby Savannah attractions
1.68 MILES
This uninhabited barrier island, only accessible by boat or kayak, is just south of Tybee Island and is actually double its size. The preserved land is…
2 MILES
With fewer services and a vibe that feels more remote, this stretch of beach is a great place to relax. You can watch massive container ships drift in…
3. Tybee Island Light Station & Museum
2.08 MILES
Take a self-guided tour of Tybee's iconic lighthouse and see panoramic views of the island from its observation deck. Tickets include admission to the…
4. Fort Pulaski National Monument
3.52 MILES
Located on Cockspur Island at the mouth of the Savannah River, Fort Pulaski was constructed after President James Madison ordered coastal fortifications…
8.81 MILES
For those looking for an escape just a touch less discovered than Hilton Head Island, this idyllic island offers a sublime day trip and a window into the…
10.29 MILES
Hilton Head's lighthouse, with the only female lighthouse keeper in North America, was built in 1970 and is prettily perched at the Harbour Town marina on…
7. Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge
10.99 MILES
A wild, minimally developed coastal barrier island and 10,053-acre refuge where you can enjoy bird-watching, beachcombing and hiking around the beaches,…
12.3 MILES
Less than a 10-minute drive east of Savannah’s Historic District you’ll find one of the most peaceful, quiet, green escapes tucked away next to the…