Lush and inviting Hunting Island State Park impresses visitors with acres of spooky maritime forest, tidal lagoons and a bone-white beach littered with seashells and the occasional shark tooth. The Vietnam War scenes from Forrest Gump were filmed in the marsh, a nature-lover's dream. Campgrounds fill quickly in summer. Climb the lighthouse ($2) for sweeping coastal views. Much of the park was affected by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, but has largely recovered.

At the nature center you can learn about local wildlife. The boardwalk behind the nature center is a great place to catch the sunset.