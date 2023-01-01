Botany Bay Plantation Wildlife Management Area

An avenue of regal live oaks flanks the entrance to this 4687-acre wildlife preserve, where a mix of pine forests, agricultural fields, coastal islands and 2 miles of undeveloped beach await for in-the-know visitors and nature enthusiasts. There's a 6.5-mile wildlife drive through the forest, which features plenty of birds and fox squirrels. And the beach, which can only be accessed on foot, offers a peek at some coastline that looks similar to how it did when the original settlers arrived.

In the 1800s the area was home to two very successful Sea Island cotton plantations, Bleak Hall and Sea Cloud.