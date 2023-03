Until his death in 2016, South Carolina's literary great Pat Conroy called Beaufort home. The city inspired some of his most famous works, including The Great Santini and The Prince of Tides, and this newly established literary center offers exhibits on his life and work, including his writing desk and chair, and a handwritten prologue to The Prince of Tides.

It also hosts readings by acclaimed authors, and events including the Pat Conroy Literary Festival.