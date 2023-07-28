Savannah is the fifth-largest city in the Peach State but its historic district is compact and easily walkable. Most streets and walkways are pedestrian-friendly and well-marked with helpful signage.

While public transportation isn’t essential for getting around, there are plenty of options should you decide you want to use it. Stick to one or mix it up – there’s no one right way to explore. When it comes to time, money and ease of mobility, any of the following make touring this gorgeous coastal city simple and convenient.

Hop onboard a “dot” shuttle

These free, hop-on/hop-off shuttles are a tremendous boon to Savannah. They offer a breather from the elements, run frequently, and have WiFi. The blue Downtown loop runs east to west. Several parking garages are on this route, which can be handy if you want to “park and ride” your personal vehicle.

The purple Forsyth loop runs north and south around Forsyth Park. Both lines operate on a daily basis but not on Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Day. Service animals are allowed on board and all shuttles are handicap-accessible.

Walking through Savannah ensures you won't miss any of the city's beauty, like Forsyth Park © Serge Skiba / Shutterstock

Explore the stunning city streets on foot

The beauty of Savannah lies in its details and traveling on foot will ensure you don't miss a thing. Whether it’s a brisk jog or strolling at a snail's pace, you can roam freely without much hassle from car traffic.

Traversing centuries-old cobble-stones might get tricky but, otherwise, there are enough wide-open spaces to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs. If you enjoy having a planned route, opt for a self-guided walking tour or a themed paid tour led by a local historian.

Take the CAT bus to go beyond the center

For a wider range of coverage, the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus system is the way to go. It runs multiple routes, which extend away from the city center, to connect to the airport, cultural points of interest, hotels, and parks. Fares start at $1.50 and it’s exact change only if buying your ticket on the bus. Weekly passes are the best deal for longer visits. All buses are equipped with bike racks and kids ride free.

Trolley tours and carriage rides are fun options

From haunted homes to holiday lights, trolley tours offer a fun outing for people of all ages. These unique experiences, often hosted by costumed actors, bring the stories of Savannah to life. Excursions typically last 60-90 minutes. Ask ahead about discounts for groups, students, or package deals. For a more romantic alternative, spend a date night loping along beneath live oaks in a horse-drawn carriage.

These colorful boats run 7 days a week with free fares that connect the riverfront to Hutchinson Island © Iryna Liveoak / Shutterstock

Take a free trip on Belles Ferry

These colorful boats have been ferrying passengers across the Savannah River for years but many out-of-towners don’t even realize they’re open to the general public. This is a short, fare-free ride that connects the riverfront to Hutchinson Island.

It’s an ideal way to enjoy the view of the coastline, play golf, or indulge in spa treatments at the Westin Resort across the way. It runs seven days a week, about every 20 minutes, and leaves from three different landings. Leashed dogs and bicycles are allowed.

Ridesharing and taxis are great if you're in a rush

Ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft operate across Savannah. It can get pricey utilizing these services for the entire length of your visit but they’re handy for quick jaunts from one place to the next.

As an added bonus, you won’t have to deal with parking and you’re bound to get some insider information about things to see and do from your driver. If time is of the essence, keep in mind that special events, especially in the summer, draw large crowds which can mean longer waiting times.

Your own car gives the most flexibility

Traveling with your own vehicle has huge benefits for all the obvious reasons. You’ll have optimal freedom over your itinerary and can come and go as you wish. When it comes to parking, Savannah has public garages throughout downtown with hourly and full-day rates.

ParkSavannah offers mobile pay stations for on-street parking but spots may be limited during peak tourist season. If your hotel is located downtown, be sure to inquire about the details for overnight parking.

See the sights on two wheels

Biking is one of the most efficient, and greenest, ways to travel. The city has worked hard over the years to encourage eco-friendly pedaling and Bike Walk Savannah is a fantastic resource for information and detailed maps. There are a slew of urban bike paths and wooded nature trails to hit up and “bike valet” is even offered at various public events.

For adults of legal age, party bikes and pedal pubs are great excuses to drink craft beer. Fancy the joy of the ride without having to break a sweat? Catch a lift on a pedicab or bike taxi.

You might spot a dolphin while kayaking on Savannah's IntraCoastal Waterway © Jon Lovette / Getty Images

Take to the water in a kayak or canoe

No matter what part of town you’re in, there’s a public boat ramp just a stone’s throw away. Parking is free and some locations have amenities such as bathroom facilities, trash cans and picnic areas. Pack a lunch, load up your gear and go play among the endless creeks and sandbars.

Visiting anglers interested in fishing can purchase a non-resident day license for $10. Time your paddle right (usually dawn and dusk) and you may catch a few dolphins in the IntraCoastal Waterway.

Charter your own boat

Trade dry land for a view of Savannah from a different angle. The waters off the coast of Georgia are teeming with wildlife, which makes it ideal for fishing, scuba diving, beachcombing or sightseeing.

If you’re an experienced boater, rent your own pontoon or Carolina Skiff for a day and make your way to Little Tybee. If you’d prefer a captain at the helm, look into riverboat cruises that offer meals and live entertainment. Southern gospel music, brunch, sunset – something’s sure to pique your interest.

Accessible travel in Savannah

Travel options for visitors with mobility issues are fairly broad and straightforward. All of the public transit within the CAT system (ferries, “dot” shuttles, buses) are intentionally designed to provide safe and comfortable rides for people with disabilities.

In fact, the CAT website has a great deal of information on discounted fares, the types of transport available, and how to access their resources. Some of their trolleys are equipped to handle wheelchairs and a mix of free and metered handicap parking spaces can be found throughout downtown.