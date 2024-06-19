The shopping scene in Savannah, Georgia, is as eclectic as the city itself, with equal doses of vintage charm, pops of color, and the recognized national brands you’d expect from any major city.

Savannah's history influences its stores, as seen by the range of fine antiques on offer, but there's also a dose of new creativity that comes from the local art college’s students. You could spend a whole weekend shopping your way through the city. There are items for sale here that you won’t find back home and are especially significant to the locale.

Make plenty of space in your suitcase to bring home treasures from these five beloved Savannah stores.

Buy Savannah-inspired souvenirs at Starland Strange & Bazaar, or at the very least, an ice cream © Caroline Eubanks; Visit Savannah

Best place to buy a souvenir: Starland Strange & Bazaar

Starland Strange & Bazaar is one of Savannah’s funkiest shops, located in, of course, the Starland District. Identifiable by the multicolored mural that snakes up the sidewalk and attracts the bachelorette crowd, the shop is as diverse as the name implies, with monthly live music on the porch. Opened by Marguerite Seckman and Emily Bargeron, this is the place to pick up Savannah-inspired clothing (shirts from $35), stickers of Saint Dolly Parton and dancing disco balls ($3–10), and even ice cream, topped in the company’s signature sprinkles. It’s the best way to cool off and may be a temporary souvenir, but if you want to take the flavors of the city home, bottles of sprinkles run for $9. I love picking up stickers for my car here.

Pick up artworks and creations from students and alumni of Savannah College of Art and Design at shopSCAD © Visit Savannah

Best local design store: shopSCAD

Check out the work of the next generation of creatives at shopSCAD, an outpost of the famed Savannah College of Art and Design, which carries the work exclusively by students, faculty and alumni of the school. This brick Romanesque-style shop and gallery on Bull St has a wide range of pieces, including ceramics, art, jewelry and bags from up-and-coming artists and makers. Each piece of fine art is unique and varies by price ($100 and up). A pair of palm tree earrings from Jen Cervelli ($125) or a box of stationery decorated with Savannah’s iconic oak trees ($17) are the perfect gifts.

Munch on a croissant as you browse the items at the Paris Market © Visit Savannah

Best vintage/thrift store: The Paris Market

The Paris Market is like stumbling into a shop in the French capital, with European antiques and a cafe with pastries and coffee. The circa 1874 former grocery store on Broughton St opened in 2001 and is stocked to the rafters with carefully selected items like coffee table books, fine antiques, jewelry and home decor, including one-of-a-kind pieces. The signature candle series ($29), including the Savannah scent, will transport you back to the city long after you’ve returned home. Grab yourself a croissant ($5) and coffee ($3+) to shop with, and if you like it, you can take a bag of beans with you ($13.75).

Treat yourself to something delicious at Chocolat by Adam Turoni © Caroline Eubanks; Visit Savannah

Best food purveyor: Chocolat by Adam Turoni

Broughton St is the hub of shopping in Savannah, and one of the best places to go for a sweet treat is the chandelier-lit store Chocolat by Adam Turoni. Pastry chef Turoni crafts stunning artisan desserts that would put Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates to shame. With another location on Bull St and one in Charleston, you’re never far away from delicious bites. The Honey Crunch Peanut Butter Cups ($21 for six) are filled with local honey and peanut butter, topped with salted peanuts and a chocolate bee. The Georgia Peach Cream Truffle ($18 for six) is a nice reminder of your time in the Peach State, with white chocolate, peach preserves and peach liqueur topped with local pecans.

Keep an eye out for the resident cats at E. Shaver Bookseller © E. Shaver Bookseller

Best bookshop: E. Shaver Bookseller

E. Shaver Bookseller is the must-visit bookstore in Savannah, where you’ll find titles covering the city and from national authors. The Madison Square-adjacent space is a popular stop for book tours, and visitors can explore the labyrinth of rooms for the frequent book clubs and storytime hours. Look out for Morticia, Bartleby, Skimbleshanks and Mr Eliot, the resident cats who are usually curled up in the windows and among the shelves. There’s also another location in the burgeoning Starland District. Whichever spot you choose, pick up a title on the city’s history, like the most famous title connected to Savannah, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil ($18 for paperback) or an E. Shaver tote bag to carry your haul around in ($25).