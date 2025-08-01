With miles and miles of dunes and dreamy beaches, Cape Cod is a sunseeker’s paradise. Yet Massachusetts’ famous “arm” also has historic sites galore, fantastic food, delightful family activities and much more. Indeed, some of the coolest things to do here lie well beyond the sea and sand.

On this long and wonderful peninsula, you can get out on the water for fantastic wildlife watching; indulge in the region’s finest seafood and most fabulous nightlife; shop until you drop at art galleries and antique shops; and explore the unique landscapes and gorgeous gardens that bedeck the Cape.

From unexpected adventures to in-town pleasures to (yes) fantastic beaches, here are a few of the best things to do in Cape Cod.

1. Watch for whales and dolphins at Stellwagen Bank

There’s nothing like the thrill of seeing a majestic whale launch its massive body out of the water and into the air, or flip its tail as if greeting its fans.

Advertisement

These types of sightings are (almost) guaranteed on a cruise to Stellwagen Bank, a national marine sanctuary that is one of the world’s richest feeding grounds for marine mammals and birds. Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch cruises depart from Provincetown.

2. Slurp oysters on the half-shell

The sweet scent, the salty taste, the smooth texture and ice-cold temperature, the tantalizing sound of the slurp… Eating raw oysters is an undeniably sensual experience that embodies the entire ocean in one bite.

And Cape Cod is one of the best places on the USA’s East Coast to experience it all, thanks to the celebrated merroir of Cape Cod Bay. Order a dozen and slurp them down at the Naked Oyster in Hyannis or Mac’s Shack in Wellfleet.

Watch the light change over Cape Cod Bay as the sun sets. Gerald G Gantar/Getty Images

3. Frolic in Cape Cod Bay at low tide

When the tide goes out, Cape Cod Bay – sheltered from the roar of Atlantic waves – becomes an expansive, delicate and ever-changing interplay of sunlight, sea and sand. The scene is otherworldly – and simply gorgeous.

At this moment in nature’s daily cycle, the beach is no longer for swimming, but rather for sandcastle building, hermit-crab hunting and maybe some Frisbee throwing – a Cape Cod must-do for families with kids of all ages. The west-facing bayside beaches are also prime spots for sunset watching, especially Mayflower Beach in Dennis and Point of Rocks in Brewster.

4. See historic homes and shop for antiques along Old King’s Highway

Between Bourne and Orleans, Route 6A is known as the Old King’s Highway – what used to be the main east–west thoroughfare along Cape Cod. Away from the zooming traffic of the Rte 6 freeway, it’s is a delightful drive, with white picket fences framing flower-filled gardens and stately old homes – and one best done slowly

The biggest concentration of historic homes is in Yarmouthport, where nearly 50 sea captains’ houses are lined up along Main St (aka Captains’ Mile). Antique shops are sprinkled all along the Old King’s Highway: stop to browse and you’ll surely come home a piece or two to treasure.

Bikes locked up by Herring Cove Beach, Cape Cod. lunamarina/Shutterstock

5. Explore Cape Cod National Seashore’s dunes by bike or 4WD

Stretching along the outer edge of the Outer Cape, the Cape Cod National Seashore is 40 miles (64km) of paradise – think pristine beaches, glorious sand dunes, pine forests and kettle ponds, with a few lighthouses for extra effect.

Advertisement

While it’s impossible to see it all in one visit, the Province Lands bike trail offers an excellent sampler along its surprisingly rigorous 5.45-mile (8.8km) loop – truly one of the top things to do on Cape Cod. End your ride at wild and wonderful Race Point Beach to cool off in the waves.

The formidable sandscape of the Cape Cod National Seashore is also accessible by 4WD (with a permit). If you don’t have the right vehicle, the knowledgeable guides at Art’s Dune Tours showcase the history and geology of this place – all in the comfort of an all-terrain suburban: an informative tour and a unique Cape Cod activity.

6. Paddle around Nauset Marsh

With calm waters and prolific wildlife, Nauset Marsh is Cape Cod’s best kayaking destination, especially for beginners. Amid the scenic salt marsh, keen-eyed paddlers might spot seals and otters, in addition to rich birdlife. Extend your journey into Salt Pond Bay or even out to Coast Guard Beach to get a taste of different ecosystems and more-challenging marshes to paddle.

Seals lounging on Monomoy Island, Cape Cod. Christopher Seufert Photography/Getty Images

7. Spy on seals in Chatham

It’s not unusual to glimpse a sweet whiskered face peeking out of the ocean near Cape Cod, which is home to some 50,000 gray and harbor seals. If you want to be sure, take a boat trip out to Monomoy Island, where you’ll see them bobbing in the water and hauling out on the beach.

During mating season (especially in September and October), the sheer number of bodies is amazing: the long narrow beach is packed with hundreds of seals piled on top of each other, like anchovies in a tin. You can usually also spot seals from the observation deck at Chatham Fish Pier (which is also a fantastic place for a lobster-roll lunch).

8. Watch the “stars of tomorrow” hit one out of the ballpark

If you like baseball, you'll love the Cape Cod Baseball League, one of the country's oldest and most prestigious collegiate leagues. Here, you can expect world-class baseball – more than a thousand players have gone on to the major leagues – without the commercialism and big price tags. (In fact, admission to games is free.) A Cape Cod tradition since 1885, the league’s games, which take place in towns all over the Cape, offer a fun, all-American summertime activity.

Watch a movie under the stars at the Wellfleet Drive-in. Evan Richman/Boston Globe via Getty Images

9. Watch a movie alfresco at the Wellfleet Drive-In

After an exhilarating day of surf, sand and seafood, when the sky starts to darken, it’s time to sit back and enjoy a double feature – outside. The Wellfleet Drive-In has up-to-date technology and flicks, yet the drive-in experience is straight out of 1957. A playground and mini golf keep the kiddies entertained between screenings.

10. Hike the trails at Sandy Neck

In Barnstable, Sandy Neck is a 6.5-mile-long (5.9km-long) barrier beach fronting Cape Cod Bay, with miles of hiking trails meandering among the undulating dunes, salt marshes and maritime forests.

Go walking in the early morning or late evening for the best chance to spot wildlife like red foxes and shorebirds. Don’t skip the post-hike stop at the Snack Shack for fried clams or an ice-cream treat. You’ll have earned it.

The Cortile Gallery, Commercial St, Provincetown, Cape Cod. Eli De Faria for Lonely Planet

11. Browse the galleries on Provincetown’s Commercial Street

Wander down the main drag in Provincetown for the Cape’s best window shopping, gallery hopping and people-watching. Whether you’re in the market for a funny t-shirt, an idyllic seascape or an erotic sculpture, you’ll find it for sale on Commercial Street. When you need a break, Aqua Bar is the perfect perch to sip a cool cocktail and watch the sun set into Provincetown Harbor.

12. Get down with the LGBTIQ+ vibe in Provincetown

When it comes to being out and proud, Provincetown wins the (heavily sequined) trophy. The flamboyant street scenes and unbridled nightlife make this the liveliest town in Cape Cod – and the hottest LGBTIQ+ destination in the northeast. To get a taste of it, attend the afternoon Tea Dance at the Boatslip, catch a drag show at the Crown & Anchor or end the night on the dance floor of A-House.

A seafood shack in Orleans, Cape Cod. Christopher Seufert/Shutterstock

13. Eat at a beachfront seafood shack

Whether it’s fried clams, just-shucked oysters or goopy lobster rolls, fresh seafood tastes best when consumed at a picnic table overlooking the water. This is where you can breathe the salty air, gaze at expansive vistas and savor the ocean’s bounty. Some of my favorite seaside seafood shacks are the Beachcomber at Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, and the Sesuit Harbor Cafe in Dennis.

14. Stop and smell the flowers at Heritage Gardens

There’s always something blooming at Heritage Museums & Gardens – 100 acres of manicured landscapes and walking trails in Sandwich. May and June are something special, when the Dexter Rhododendron Garden bursts into glorious bloom, while the Hydrangea Display Garden lights up from July to September with thousands of puffy blossoms.

In addition to the flowers, visitors can take in an antique car collection, a gorgeous (working!) vintage carousel and a fun outdoor play area for kids – making this place one of Cape Cod’s best destinations for families.

A golf cart passes Highland Lighthouse at Highland Links, Truro, Cape Cod. ESB Basic/Shutterstock

15. Play golf at the seaside Highland Links

Founded in 1892, one of Cape Cod’s oldest and most scenic golf courses is laid out on bluffs overlooking the Truro coastline. The unique course and gorgeous setting make Highland Links one of the best places to play golf in the region. Its nine holes compose a traditional links-style course, with natural rough, coarse grasses and spectacular scenery, capped off by the picturesque Highland Lighthouse.

16. Cycle the Cape Cod Rail Trail

There are many fantastic bike trails up and down the Cape, but the queen of them all is the Cape Cod Rail Trail – 25+ miles (40+km) of flat, paved, scenic, off-road riding. The trail stretches from South Yarmouth to Wellfleet, traversing forests and farms, kettle ponds, cranberry bogs and salt marshes. The last few miles run parallel to the National Seashore, allowing an easy side trip to a beach to cool off with a dip.

The dunes at Marconi Beach, Cape Cod. mayakova/Shutterstock

17. Go to the beach (obviously)

This is what you came for, right? No matter what your game – swimming, sunbathing or even surfing – Cape Cod has a perfect beach for you. The summer is ideal for sun and fun. In the off-season, the crowds disperse, creating ideal conditions for beachcombing, wildlife watching and romantic rendezvous.

Even in winter, the spectacular seascape and changing scenery beckon for long walks on the beach (preferably followed by hot chocolate; it gets very cold on this wind-whipped peninsula). No matter when you go to Cape Cod, life’s a beach. As it should be.