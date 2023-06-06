Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
Quaint fishing villages, kitschy tourist traps and genteel towns – the Cape has many faces. Each attracts a different crowd. Families seeking calm waters perfect for little tykes favor Cape Cod Bay on the peninsula's quieter north side. College students looking to play hard in the day and let loose after the sun goes down set out for Falmouth or Wellfleet. Provincetown is a paradise for art lovers, whale-watchers, LGBTIQ+ travelers and…well, just about everyone.
Cape Cod
Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…
Cape Cod
The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…
Cape Cod
Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…
Cape Cod
Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…
Cape Cod
Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…
Cape Cod
The barrier beach at Sandy Neck extends 6.5 miles along Cape Cod Bay, backed the entire way by undulating dunes and a scenic salt marsh. It's a…
Cape Cod
Sitting on the Cape's highest elevation (a mere 120ft!), Cape Cod Highland Light dates to 1797 and casts the brightest beam on the New England coast…
WHOI Ocean Science Exhibit Center
Cape Cod
You'll gain insights into the work of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at this museum, where interactive exhibits include a full-size model of the…
Best Things to Do
From fun in the sun to vibrant towns and unexpected adventures, here are the best things to do in Cape Cod.Read article
Best Places to Visit
Here are Cape Cod’s 11 best destinations for couples and families.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Find out the best time to go to Cape Cod, whether for whale watching, beach hopping, or taking advantage of off-season bargains.Read article
Things to Know
From surviving the traffic to avoiding sharks, here are 11 things you need to know before you go to Cape Cod.Read article
Transportation
How to avoid the traffic so you can best enjoy getting around Cape Cod in the height of summer.Read article
Free Things to Do
Visitors flock to Cape Cod, MA, to frolic on the beaches and scope out the lighthouses, and there's plenty to do for free if you know where to look.Read article
Money and Costs
Cape Cod may not be top of the budget travel list, but there are plenty of ways to stretch your dollars. Here are our top money-saving tips.Read article
Filter by interest:
Jul 30, 2022 • 4 min read
Jul 25, 2022 • 6 min read
Jul 18, 2022 • 5 min read
Jul 15, 2022 • 6 min read
Jul 7, 2022 • 6 min read
Jul 5, 2022 • 7 min read
Jun 29, 2022 • 8 min read
Jun 23, 2022 • 6 min read
Jun 17, 2022 • 7 min read
in partnership with getyourguide