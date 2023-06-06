Cape Cod

Provincetown, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA - October 10, 2018: The Lobster Pot restaurant in Provincetown on Cape Cod.

Overview

Quaint fishing villages, kitschy tourist traps and genteel towns – the Cape has many faces. Each attracts a different crowd. Families seeking calm waters perfect for little tykes favor Cape Cod Bay on the peninsula's quieter north side. College students looking to play hard in the day and let loose after the sun goes down set out for Falmouth or Wellfleet. Provincetown is a paradise for art lovers, whale-watchers, LGBTIQ+ travelers and…well, just about everyone.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Dune's edge, pitch pine, Marconi beach, wellfleet, Cape Cod national seashore.

    Cape Cod National Seashore

    Cape Cod

    Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…

  • Salt Pond Visitor Center

    Salt Pond Visitor Center

    Cape Cod

    The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…

  • Heritage Museums & Gardens

    Heritage Museums & Gardens

    Cape Cod

    Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…

  • Captains' Mile

    Captains' Mile

    Cape Cod

    Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…

  • John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    Cape Cod

    Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…

  • Sandy Neck Beach

    Sandy Neck Beach

    Cape Cod

    The barrier beach at Sandy Neck extends 6.5 miles along Cape Cod Bay, backed the entire way by undulating dunes and a scenic salt marsh. It's a…

  • Cape Cod Highland Light

    Cape Cod Highland Light

    Cape Cod

    Sitting on the Cape's highest elevation (a mere 120ft!), Cape Cod Highland Light dates to 1797 and casts the brightest beam on the New England coast…

  • WHOI Ocean Science Exhibit Center

    WHOI Ocean Science Exhibit Center

    Cape Cod

    You'll gain insights into the work of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at this museum, where interactive exhibits include a full-size model of the…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From fun in the sun to vibrant towns and unexpected adventures, here are the best things to do in Cape Cod.

Read article

Best Places to Visit

Here are Cape Cod’s 11 best destinations for couples and families.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Find out the best time to go to Cape Cod, whether for whale watching, beach hopping, or taking advantage of off-season bargains.

Read article

Things to Know

From surviving the traffic to avoiding sharks, here are 11 things you need to know before you go to Cape Cod.

Read article

Transportation

How to avoid the traffic so you can best enjoy getting around Cape Cod in the height of summer.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Visitors flock to Cape Cod, MA, to frolic on the beaches and scope out the lighthouses, and there's plenty to do for free if you know where to look.

Read article

Money and Costs

Cape Cod may not be top of the budget travel list, but there are plenty of ways to stretch your dollars. Here are our top money-saving tips.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Cape Cod

Filter by interest:

Boat in harbor with two friends Jumping into the water and swimming together

Destination Practicalities

11 things every local knows about Cape Cod

Aug 11, 2022 • 6 min read

