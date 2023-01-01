Sitting on the Cape's highest elevation (a mere 120ft!), Cape Cod Highland Light dates to 1797 and casts the brightest beam on the New England coast. Admission includes a 10-minute video, an exhibit in the keeper's house and a climb up the lighthouse's 69 steps to a sweeping vista. Children must be at least 48in tall to make the climb.

The adjacent Highland House Museum focuses on Truro's farming and maritime past. It's packed with all sorts of vintage goodies, from antique dolls to shipwreck salvage. At the time of writing the lighthouse was set to undergo renovations during 2019 with a reopening date of 2020, so no lighthouse tours will be offered; however, the shop and exhibits are set to remain open.