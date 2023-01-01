Provincetown Art Association & Museum

Founded in 1914 to celebrate the town’s thriving art community, this vibrant museum showcases the works of hundreds of artists who have found their inspiration on the Lower Cape. Chief among them are Charles Hawthorne, who led the early Provincetown art movement, and Edward Hopper, who had a home and gallery in the Truro dunes.

If you’re feeling inspired yourself, PAAM offers a full agenda of workshops in painting, drawing, printmaking, photography and other mediums throughout the year, from single sessions to multiweek workshops. There are also drop-in life drawing classes ($10) on Tuesday and Friday mornings, year-round.