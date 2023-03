Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile. Most of them are family homes these days (or genteel B&Bs), so you'll be doing much of your viewing from the sidewalk. You can download a walking tour brochure from the website of the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth (HSOY), which admirably outlines the history of many of the houses.