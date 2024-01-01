Cape Cod Museum of Art

Cape Cod

This inspiring museum preserves and celebrates the art of the Cape and Islands. Its collections primarily (but not exclusively) focus on work inspired by the region, as well as art from elsewhere that has inspired the region's artists. It also stages events and hosts art classes, talks and workshops.

