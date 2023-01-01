Chapin Memorial Beach

Families will love the gently sloping waters at this dune-backed beach. Not only is it ideal for wading, but all sorts of tiny sea creatures can be explored in the tide pools. At low tide, you can walk way out onto the sandy tidal flats – it takes a hike just to reach water up to your knees. This mile-long beach is also perfect for sunsets and walks under the light of the moon.

To get there, take New Boston Rd opposite Dennis Public Market on MA 6A and follow the signs. Parking costs $20 to $25 in summer.