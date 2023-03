These much-admired chips are of the potato, not the computer, variety, so although they won’t work in your laptop, they’ll taste good in your gateway. The factory has a self-guided tour; in effect, it's just observing the chips march across the production and packaging lines through windows. The whole visit might take you 10 minutes, and you get free samples.

From MA 132 (just west of the airport), take Independence Rd a half-mile north to the factory.