Cape Cod Maritime Museum

Cape Cod

LoginSave

Suitably close to Hyannis Harbor, this museum explores the Cape's seafaring connections, especially the local boat-building tradition.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Colonial homes and garden

    Plimoth Plantation

    26.77 MILES

    Three miles south of Plymouth center, Plimoth Plantation authentically re-creates the Pilgrims’ settlement in its primary exhibit, entitled 1627 English…

  • Dune's edge, pitch pine, Marconi beach, wellfleet, Cape Cod national seashore.

    Cape Cod National Seashore

    23.62 MILES

    Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…

  • Campgrounds & Tabernacle

    Campgrounds & Tabernacle

    19.87 MILES

    Oak Bluffs started out in the mid-19th century as a summer retreat by a revivalist church, whose members enjoyed a day at the beach as much as a gospel…

  • Nantucket Whaling Museum

    Nantucket Whaling Museum

    26.96 MILES

    One of the island's highlights, this evocative museum occupies an 1847 spermaceti (whale oil) candle factory and the excellent exhibits relive Nantucket's…

  • Salt Pond Visitor Center

    Salt Pond Visitor Center

    20.39 MILES

    The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…

  • Mayflower II

    Mayflower II

    29.01 MILES

    If Plymouth Rock tells us little about the Pilgrims, Mayflower II speaks volumes. Climb aboard this replica of the small ship in which the Pilgrims made…

  • Pilgrim Hall Museum

    Pilgrim Hall Museum

    29.19 MILES

    Claiming to be the oldest continually operating public museum in the country, Pilgrim Hall Museum was founded in 1824. Its exhibits are not reproductions…

  • Provincetown Art Association and Museum, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA

    Provincetown Art Association & Museum

    28.4 MILES

    Founded in 1914 to celebrate the town’s thriving art community, this vibrant museum showcases the works of hundreds of artists who have found their…

View more attractions

Nearby Cape Cod attractions

1. HyArts District

0.22 MILES

Before you jump on that ferry, take a walk through the harborside HyArts District, which includes the Guyer Barn community art space and neighboring…

2. John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

0.24 MILES

Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…

3. Veterans Beach

0.78 MILES

The closest beach to Hyannis' Main St, Veterans Beach is a favorite with families thanks to the playground facilities, picnic tables and shallow waters…

4. Kalmus Beach

1.17 MILES

You'll find plenty of space in which to lay your towel on wide Kalmus Beach, at the south end of Ocean St in Hyannis. Thanks to its steady breezes, it's a…

5. Cape Cod Potato Chip Factory

2.14 MILES

These much-admired chips are of the potato, not the computer, variety, so although they won’t work in your laptop, they’ll taste good in your gateway. The…

6. Whydah Pirate Museum

2.84 MILES

Of the more than 3000 shipwrecks off the Cape's coast, the Whydah is one of the best documented and is the subject of this family-friendly museum…

7. Seagull Beach

2.99 MILES

Long and wide Seagull Beach, off South Sea Ave from MA 28, is the town's best south-side beach. The scenic approach to the beach runs alongside a tidal…

8. Craigville Beach

3.17 MILES

Looking for a warm-water swim? Craigville, like other south-side beaches, has warmer water than those on the Cape's north side. This mile-long stretch of…