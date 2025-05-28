More people are expected to travel by air in 2025 than ever before, with 5.2 billion passengers forecast to take at least one flight between January and December, a 6.7% increase year-over-year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

And there is no sign of any slowdown. Since global air traffic rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, travelers are increasingly eager to take trips by air. IATA predicts the number of airline passengers globally to grow by an average of 3.8% annually over the next two decades.

But even as more aircraft take to the skies, passengers aren’t necessarily becoming more savvy about when to shop for flights. In fact, the travel industry – which includes airlines – has an 82% cart abandon rate – the highest of any sector, according to logistics provider Meteor Space. With myriad considerations, including price, availability, crowding, and distance to travel, many travelers remain unsure of the best time to book flights. We asked the experts for their tips.

Passengers at terminal 1 of Kansai International Airpor in Osaka, Japan. Cristi Croitoru/Shutterstock

Plan well ahead

It’s helpful to search for flights as they are released, which tends to be 10 to 12 months before departure for all flight types, according to travel search aggregator and travel agency Skyscanner.

“Booking as early as you can is recommended to help you to find a good deal. Airfares are tied to supply and demand, so prices are almost always cheaper when there are more seats available. As seats fill up, prices generally rise,” says Martin Nolan, Skyscanner’s global travel expert.

However, as airlines monitor demand closely, prices may drop as the departure approaches if fewer seats than anticipated are sold, such as on an off-peak travel day or less-used route. Conversely, airlines adjust capacity for routes proving more popular or may even launch new routes. “This could mean another flight added for a busy peak season, a change to a different aircraft capacity or a flash seat sale,” says Nolan.

He recommends signing up to airlines’ email alerts and following their social media accounts, to be among the first to know when new flights are released.

Book on Sunday

There is a long-held belief that Tuesday is the best day for booking flights, as airlines typically release new fares on Mondays, but research from Expedia debunks the idea entirely.

The online travel company’s 2025 Air Hacks Report, which analyzed billions of data points and a global air ticketing database through collaboration with US-based travel data and services provider Airlines Reporting Corporation and UK-based global travel data provider OAG, found the best day to book a flight, regardless of destination, is Sunday. Travelers could save 6% for domestic journeys and 17% for international travel compared to booking on Monday or Friday, the most expensive days to book.

Making plans. Westend61/Getty Images

Consider where you’re going

If you’ve not been able to plan so far ahead, it’s still possible to find your ideal flight closer to departure, according to John Grant, senior analyst at OAG. He advises booking “five months to six weeks before travel, when the airlines have a good idea about how demand is building and will stimulate some more booking activity.”

First, consider how far you’re traveling, and whether you are flying domestically or internationally.

Based on historic patterns, Skyscanner recommends booking 1 to 3 months ahead for short-haul flights (less than 3 hours) and 2 to 6 months out for long-haul flights (more than 6 hours).

Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report notes that the ideal booking window for a domestic flight is 34 to 86 days in advance, which would yield savings of 25% compared to a last-minute booking. Overseas flights, meanwhile, should be secured 18 to 29 days prior to departure for a 17% saving on a booking made three months or more ahead.

Still, not buying well in advance can be “a high-risk, high-reward strategy. On one hand, you could snag an awesome deal. On the other, you could end up with longer layovers, sold-out flights or a higher ticket price,” says Expedia, noting that price should not be a traveler’s sole consideration.

Important factors when booking a flight include the popularity of the destination, your degree of flexibility on your travel dates, your preferred seat class and if you need a direct or connecting flight.

Preparing for takeoff. Shutterstock/shulers

Two weeks ahead for premium seats

Expedia’s study found the best time for US-based travelers to book a premium ticket, for both domestic and international flights, is 10 to 17 days ahead of departure. However, even a booking made 90 days before departure could save travelers up to 10% compared to the most expensive time to book (160 days before the flight).

It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that demand for premium seats may be rising, as the price gap between premium and economy tickets is down 10% compared to 2019, according to Expedia, which could lead premium seats to sell out quicker than in pre-pandemic times.

For first and business class flights, demand tends to be high, so it’s better to book early to secure them, even up to 9 months ahead for peak travel periods.

Earlier for holidays

Expedia advises preparing well ahead for travel during the holidays, which “always bring unprecedented travel surges.”

The rise of hybrid and remote working, which allow travelers more flexibility when flying around holidays such as Christmas, is also affecting buying patterns, says Nolan. “We’re now seeing departures more spread out, causing less demand for any one particular date,” adding that traveling outside busy times can yield cheaper fares.

And it’s not just the major holidays to consider. It’s best to check if any national, religious or seasonal holidays will be celebrated at either your departure or arrival point when you plan to travel, as these occasions can increase fares while contributing to crowding and less availability.

Ultimately, if you’re traveling during a holiday period and have limited or no flexibility on your travel dates, experts recommend booking as early as possible to secure the flights you want and avoid disappointment or travel difficulties.