Near the post office on MA 6A sits the former home of the brilliant and somewhat twisted author and graphic artist Edward Gorey. He illustrated the books of Lewis Carroll, HG Wells and John Updike but is most widely recognized for his offbeat pen-and-ink animations used in the opening of the PBS Mystery! series. The museum honors Gorey, the artist and the person, with exhibits of fabulous works from his archives, plus details of his devotion to animal welfare.