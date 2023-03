Gray's Beach, also known as Bass Hole, is no prize for swimming, but a terrific 0.25-mile-long boardwalk extends over a tidal marsh and creek, offering a unique vantage for viewing all sorts of sea life. It's also a fine spot for picnics and sunsets, and the parking is free. To get there, take Center St off MA 6A, just west of the playground in the center of the village.