The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short films on the Cape's ecology, history and ever-changing landscape. Helpful staff can provide maps to the park's trails, both hiking and cycling, some of which begin right at the center. Ask about the daily schedule of ranger-guided walks, talks, open houses at historic buildings, canoe trips and more (reservations often required).