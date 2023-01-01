All roads lead to the National Seashore's Coast Guard Beach. The main road from the Salt Pond Visitor Center deposits you here, as do cycling and hiking trails. And it's for good reason: this grand beach, backed by a classic coast guard station, is a stunner that attracts everyone from beachcombers to hard-core surfers. Bird-watchers also flock to Coast Guard Beach for the eagle-eye view of Nauset Marsh.

Facilities include restrooms, showers and changing rooms. In summer, when the small beach parking lot is off-limits to everyone except park staff and disabled visitors, a free shuttle bus runs the 2 miles from a staging area near the visitor center.