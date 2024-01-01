The Historical Society of Old Yarmouth maintains this 1840 Greek Revival house, once home to a prosperous sea captain who made his fortune sailing to China and India. Access is by guided tour, which details the period furnishings and seafaring life; the last tour is at 3pm. Look for the house on the Common, behind the post office, just off MA 6A.
Captain Bangs Hallett House
Cape Cod
