Whydah Pirate Museum

Of the more than 3000 shipwrecks off the Cape's coast, the Whydah is one of the best documented and is the subject of this family-friendly museum. Captained by 'Black Sam' Bellamy, the Whydah sank in 1717 and to this day remains the only authenticated pirate ship ever salvaged. A local expedition recovered more than 100,000 items of booty – coins, jewelry, weapons – and some of these are on display here. There's other general pirate info as well.

Note, however, that many of the prize pieces may be on loan and exhibited elsewhere by the National Geographic Society, which aided in the recovery. Call ahead to avoid disappointment.