Home to the Cape's most remote grains of sand, Long Point Beach is reached by a two-hour walk (each way) along the stone dike at the western end of Commercial St. There are no facilities, so bring water. Be sure to time your walk carefully, as the dike is submerged at extreme high tide. Or do it the easy way and hop on the Long Point Shuttle (www.flyersboats.com), which ferries sunbathers across the bay from June to September ($10).