Head of the Meadow Beach

Part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, this wide, dune-backed beach has limited facilities, but there are lifeguards in summer. If you happen to be there at low tide, you might catch a glimpse of old shipwrecks that met their fate on the shoals. There are two entrances: the National Seashore beach (parking $20) is to the left and open to the public. The other entrance is for local residents only.

A 2-mile bike trail, the Head of the Meadow Trail, starts next to the parking area and leads through forested areas behind the beach.