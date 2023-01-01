This boutique vineyard, the first on the Outer Cape, is worth a stop. In recent times it has added a boutique distillery, South Hollow Spirits, producing amber rum and gin. From May to October, tastings take place every half-hour (a pricey $10 for five tastes); free tours are held at 1pm and 3pm. The grounds are a pretty spot for a lazy afternoon, especially if the food truck operated by BlackFish sets up (mains $14 to $30).

To get there, turn left off US 6 onto Shore Rd; it's a quarter-mile from the highway. A huge wine barrel atop a tower marks the spot.