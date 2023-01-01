WHOI Ocean Science Exhibit Center

You'll gain insights into the work of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at this museum, where interactive exhibits include a full-size model of the inner sphere of Alvin, WHOI's deep-sea submersible. In July and August, the exhibit center hosts a series of public talks (Tuesdays at 3pm) by WHOI scientists and engineers. Designed for a lay audience, they are a great opportunity to learn more about WHOI science.

Free, guided 75-minute tours of some of the WHOI buildings and docks depart from the WHOI information office at 10:30am and 1:30pm Monday to Friday in July and August; reservations are essential. The tours are aimed at an audience from teenagers to adults.