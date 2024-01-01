Surf Drive Beach

Cape Cod

Surf Drive Beach, on Surf Dr within walking distance of Main St, has full facilities and a straight-on view of Martha's Vineyard. Parking costs $15 in summer.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Colonial homes and garden

    Plimoth Plantation

    27.53 MILES

    Three miles south of Plymouth center, Plimoth Plantation authentically re-creates the Pilgrims’ settlement in its primary exhibit, entitled 1627 English…

  • Campgrounds & Tabernacle

    Campgrounds & Tabernacle

    6.7 MILES

    Oak Bluffs started out in the mid-19th century as a summer retreat by a revivalist church, whose members enjoyed a day at the beach as much as a gospel…

  • Mayflower II

    Mayflower II

    28.89 MILES

    If Plymouth Rock tells us little about the Pilgrims, Mayflower II speaks volumes. Climb aboard this replica of the small ship in which the Pilgrims made…

  • Pilgrim Hall Museum

    Pilgrim Hall Museum

    28.87 MILES

    Claiming to be the oldest continually operating public museum in the country, Pilgrim Hall Museum was founded in 1824. Its exhibits are not reproductions…

  • Menemsha Harbor & Beach

    Menemsha Harbor & Beach

    15.12 MILES

    Virtually unchanged since it appeared in the movie Jaws 40 years ago, Menemsha is a relaxing outpost to explore. Basin Rd borders a harbor of fishing…

  • Heritage Museums & Gardens

    Heritage Museums & Gardens

    15.32 MILES

    Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…

  • Captains' Mile

    Captains' Mile

    22.21 MILES

    Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…

  • John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    18.85 MILES

    Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…

Nearby Cape Cod attractions

1. Falmouth Museums on the Green

0.85 MILES

Falmouth's quaint village green has an air of history about it – it's where members of the Colonial militia practiced in the 1700s and 19th-century sea…

2. Highfield Hall & Gardens

1.16 MILES

Saved from the wrecking ball in the 1990s and lovingly restored by the community, Highfield Hall dates from 1878 and was one of the early summer mansions…

3. WHOI Ocean Science Exhibit Center

2.92 MILES

You'll gain insights into the work of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at this museum, where interactive exhibits include a full-size model of the…

4. Menauhant Beach

3.16 MILES

For a great beach on Falmouth's sound side, head to Menauhant Beach, off Central Ave from MA 28. It's Falmouth's longest beach, divided into an east side…

5. Woods Hole Science Aquarium

3.16 MILES

The small Woods Hole Science Aquarium has little flash and dazzle, but it does have unusual sea-life specimens, local fish and the Homarus americanus (aka…

6. Old Silver Beach

5.8 MILES

Of all Falmouth's beaches, none is finer than Old Silver Beach. This long, sandy stretch of beach attracts scores of college students, families and day…

7. Martha's Vineyard Museum

6.52 MILES

This well-done museum has a fascinating collection of whaling paraphernalia and scrimshaw, and puts the history of Martha's Vineyard into context. Don't…

8. Flying Horses Carousel

6.65 MILES

Take a nostalgic ride on this National Historic Landmark, which has been captivating kids of all ages since 1876. It's the USA's oldest continuously…