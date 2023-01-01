Falmouth Museums on the Green

Falmouth's quaint village green has an air of history about it – it's where members of the Colonial militia practiced in the 1700s and 19th-century sea captains built their homes. Today, two 18th-century houses are maintained here by the Falmouth Historical Society, and show period furniture and fine arts. Some of the grounds are open to stroll for free, but the society also conducts guided tours ($10) at 10am Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from June to mid-October.

The museum also runs a trolley tour around Falmouth on Wednesdays from mid-September to mid-October ($30).