This 49-acre Mass Audubon sanctuary offers good bird-watching (with lots of resident barn swallows) along 1.5 miles of nature trails through the woods and around pretty Grassy Pond. The reserve also has one of the largest collections of holly trees in the region, with hundreds of trees that include 65 different varieties.

To get there take MA 151 4 miles east from MA 28 to Currier Rd, which leads into Ashumet Rd; the sanctuary is on the right.