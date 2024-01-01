For a great beach on Falmouth's sound side, head to Menauhant Beach, off Central Ave from MA 28. It's Falmouth's longest beach, divided into an east side and a west side by a tidal stream. There's lots of room for everyone and warm waters that invite a plunge. Parking is ample and costs $10 in summer.
Menauhant Beach
Cape Cod
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.26 MILES
Three miles south of Plymouth center, Plimoth Plantation authentically re-creates the Pilgrims’ settlement in its primary exhibit, entitled 1627 English…
6.49 MILES
Oak Bluffs started out in the mid-19th century as a summer retreat by a revivalist church, whose members enjoyed a day at the beach as much as a gospel…
29.99 MILES
One of the island's highlights, this evocative museum occupies an 1847 spermaceti (whale oil) candle factory and the excellent exhibits relive Nantucket's…
28.82 MILES
If Plymouth Rock tells us little about the Pilgrims, Mayflower II speaks volumes. Climb aboard this replica of the small ship in which the Pilgrims made…
28.83 MILES
Claiming to be the oldest continually operating public museum in the country, Pilgrim Hall Museum was founded in 1824. Its exhibits are not reproductions…
17.31 MILES
Virtually unchanged since it appeared in the movie Jaws 40 years ago, Menemsha is a relaxing outpost to explore. Basin Rd borders a harbor of fishing…
13.98 MILES
Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…
19.3 MILES
Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…
Nearby Cape Cod attractions
3.16 MILES
Surf Drive Beach, on Surf Dr within walking distance of Main St, has full facilities and a straight-on view of Martha's Vineyard. Parking costs $15 in…
2. Falmouth Museums on the Green
3.25 MILES
Falmouth's quaint village green has an air of history about it – it's where members of the Colonial militia practiced in the 1700s and 19th-century sea…
3.73 MILES
Saved from the wrecking ball in the 1990s and lovingly restored by the community, Highfield Hall dates from 1878 and was one of the early summer mansions…
4. Ashumet Holly Wildlife Sanctuary
5.13 MILES
This 49-acre Mass Audubon sanctuary offers good bird-watching (with lots of resident barn swallows) along 1.5 miles of nature trails through the woods and…
5. WHOI Ocean Science Exhibit Center
6.02 MILES
You'll gain insights into the work of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at this museum, where interactive exhibits include a full-size model of the…
6. Woods Hole Science Aquarium
6.28 MILES
The small Woods Hole Science Aquarium has little flash and dazzle, but it does have unusual sea-life specimens, local fish and the Homarus americanus (aka…
6.36 MILES
Take a nostalgic ride on this National Historic Landmark, which has been captivating kids of all ages since 1876. It's the USA's oldest continuously…
6.41 MILES
Just south of the ferry terminal, a narrow strip of sandy beach runs unbroken for several miles, beginning with Oak Bluffs Town Beach. It's backed by the…