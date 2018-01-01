Welcome to Cape Cod
Top experiences in Cape Cod
Cape Cod activities
Cape Cod Summer Day Trip from Boston
Your New England summer sightseeing tour begins with morning pickup from your downtown Boston hotel (if pre-arranged at time of booking). Hop aboard a luxury coach for a comfortable drive south to Cape Cod. This sandy peninsula -- a common retreat for New Englanders -- is lined with 400 miles (644 km) of pristine shoreline dotted with cottages, sailboats and quaint fishing villages. Stop in Hyannis Port to visit the John F Kennedy memorial. This small residential village is home to the Kennedy Compound and other Kennedy family residences included in the National Register of Historic Places. Next, hop on a boat for a relaxing, fully narrated sightseeing cruise along the Cape Cod Canal, offering the best possible view of the Kennedy Compound. Learn about the waterfront sights as you soak up the relaxing New England atmosphere and admire lighthouses scattered along the coast. Spend the rest of your day sightseeing and shopping in quaint seaside villages along the Cape. Grab lunch (own expense) at one of the many eateries – the Cape offers some of the freshest seafood imaginable, especially lobster. At the end of the day, relax on your drive back to Boston. This tour is seasonal and only operates from June through September.
Fall on Cape Cod: Day Trip from Boston and Cruise
This tour begins with a convenient hotel pickup for selected hotels in downtown Boston and several suburban hotel locations. Autumn is a special time in Cape Cod. Summer’s warmth still lingers, yet the multicolored splendor of New England’s foliage offers a superb accent to the already beautiful vistas of the magical land south of Boston. After crossing the Cape Cod Canal, we’ll stop in Hyannisport, where we’ll visit a memorial to President John F. Kennedy and a nearby beach. We join a narrated sightseeing cruise of Hyannis Harbor, which offers the best possible view of the Kennedy Compound. Time is provided for shopping and lunch on your own at one of the many nearby restaurants after the cruise. Then travel down the 'King's Highway' through historic Sandwich and stop at the Sandwich Glass Museum. The museum exhibits nearly 5,000 pieces of glass produced at the Boston & Sandwich Glass Company between 1825 and 1888. You will have the opportunity to watch a 20 minute glass blowing demonstration that is truly enthralling. Additional free time is provided to explore Sandwich. Please note: This tour is seasonal and operates from September through October only.
Cape Cod Fast Ferry
You'll have the whole day to enjoy this New England treasure. For your convenience, there is even an onboard concierge station located on the vessel's second deck. They will be happy to assist you with information on area restaurants, points of interest, hotel accommodations and more.You'll enjoy the coast's historic and scenic sites while relaxing in the refreshing sea breeze.This service is seasonal and operates from May to October. Holiday schedules may vary.2017 Ferry from Boston:4:00am- June 5 to September 3 (Mondays), July 5 9:00am- May 18 to October 9 (Daily)2:00pm- June 5 to September 3 (Daily), September 5 to 30 (Friday-Monday)6:30pm- June 5 to September 3 (Thursday-Sunday), September 5 to 30 (Friday-Sunday)2017 Ferry from Cape Cod:6:00am- June 5 to September 3 (Mondays), July 511:00am- June 5 to September 3 (Daily), September 5 to September 30 (Friday-Monday)4:00pm- May 18 to October 9 (Daily)8:30pm- June 5 to September 3 (Thursday-Sunday), September 5 to September 30 (Friday-Sunday)
Small-Group Day Trip to Plymouth and Cape Cod from Boston
Begin your day with early hotel pickup by around 7:45am in Boston in an air-conditioned minicoach that seats up to 14 travelers. Your professional guide will lead you over the widest sea level canal, Cape Cod Canal, on your way to Cape Cod's oldest town, Sandwich. Muffins and bottled water will be provided, and chips in the afternoon.Spend time in downtown Sandwich before you head to the Heritage Museum and Gardens. Explore some of the most beautiful grounds, that include an American Antique Auto Museum, an American Folk Art collection, and a 1919 working Carousel. Next, you can enjoy a discounted turkey dinner at the home of the First Thanksgiving, Plymouth (own expense). Step back in time to the 17th century as you visit the Plimoth Plantation's living museum. Stop at Plymouth Harbor to see Plymouth Rock and enjoy some free time shopping or taking in the views.End your tour with a visit to the National Monument to the Forefathers. This is thought to be the largest solid granite monument in the world. You will arrive back in Boston around 7pm.
Plimoth Plantation, Plimoth Grist, Mayflower II Admission
Plimoth Plantation is a roughly one-hour drive from Boston. You can choose to visit one, two or all three exhibits mentioned below. See Pricing for admission details.Plimoth PlantationPlimoth Plantation is the centerpiece of the outdoor museum, with a 17th-Century English village, Wampanog homesite, craft center, Nye Barn and visitor's center. All are located on the same property. At the 17th-Century English village, travel back to the year 1627! Costumed actors answer questions in character, and inform guests of the Pilgrims difficult beginnings in the colony. See live demos on blacksmithing, farming and cooking in the village. Next to the Village, you’ll find the Wampanoag Homesite and meet people who explain the history and culture of the Wampanoag people.Contemporary artisans share 17th-century techniques for making tools, native and colonial clothing, and furniture at the Craft Center. Nye Barn gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the plantation’s rare heritage breeds of sheep, cows and goats. Mayflower II is unavailable as it is away for preservation until May 2019Head to the waterfront to see Plymouth Rock and the Mayflower II, a detailed reproduction of the ship that the English colonists sailed to Plymouth. Walk about the ship and meet historical characters who describe living conditions on the journey across the Atlantic Ocean. See the passengers’ cramped quarters, peer into the hold where the goods were stored, and compare the spacious Master’s cabin to the confined sailors’ accommodations. Plimoth Grist MillA short walk from the Mayflower II takes you to the Plimoth Grist Mill, where you’ll see the grist (corn grinding) mill for the Plymouth Colony. For more than a decade, the Pilgrims ground their corn by hand, until the colony constructed this water-powered mill on Town Brook. The mill is a reproduction of the colonist’s mill; many parts were salvaged from an early 1800s mill near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The mill still operates twice a week and visitors are welcome to watch the process.
Jeremy Point Jaunt from Wellfleet Marina
Choose the best time to explore Jeremy Point. Then, meet your professional and friendly captain at the Wellfleet Marina Public Deck, located at 255 Commercial Street. Put some sunscreen on and then board the ship to begin your 3-hour sailing experience. As you sail through the water, enjoy the quiet beauty of the wind filling the sails and pushing the boat through the waves. Soak in the sun, breathe in the salty air, and listen to the sound of the water. When you reach Jeremy Point, walk along the four miles of beach. Have a picnic and search for shells. At low tide, explore the tidal pools filled with sea life. At high tide, look for seals lounging on the beach. Afterwards, sail back to Wellfleet Marina to complete your 3-hour sailing experience.