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When visiting a new city, few LGBTQ+ travelers can resist making a beeline to the local gayborhood. The sight of rainbow flags and same-sex couples holding hands feels both familiar and liberating. For many, these destinations are welcoming, safe havens – friendly places where a spirit of collective community abides.

Often these districts have a rich gay history in their bars, streets, shops and local landmarks, too, inviting visitors to join the local legacy of queer culture. They’re awfully fun too, with festive Pride parties and colorful events all year long.

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Here’s a look at the best LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in the US.

1. Bywater, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Pride parade through the French Quarter, New Orleans. Timothy Guarderas/Shutterstock

New Orleans’ funky Bywater and adjacent Marigny neighborhoods seem to embody the best of NOLA’s old-school, laissez-faire vibes, including its effortless queer style. While the French Quarter has several fun LGBTQ+ bars and clubs, it’s well worth the walk east, past Frenchmen Street, to reach the Bywater’s classic dives, hidden courtyard eateries, vintage shops and the always-worthwhile, gay-owned Country Club (be sure to reserve early for the smashing weekend drag brunches here).

2. The Gayborhood, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia’s dynamic LGBTQ+ community befits a city nicknamed “the cradle of liberty.” The city’s downtown Gayborhood (yes, that’s really what locals call it) is home to gay-owned bars, restaurants and shops, including Philly AIDS Thrift, the corner store that once housed famous queer bookstore Giovanni’s Room (look for the historic marker out front).

Philly Pride has taken a renewed approach to its annual festival and march to be more intentionally inclusive of trans folx as well as people of color. Indeed, the city’s local queer community remains one of the country’s most progressive and vibrant.

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3. Northalsted, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago’s Gay Pride parade. Cafebeanz Company/Shutterstock

Whether you know it as Boystown or Northalsted, the central-Chicago neighborhood anchored by Halsted Street is where you’ll find many of the city’s LGBTQ+ attractions. Its standout feature is the Legacy Walk, a mile-long series of markers with memorial plaques commemorating the life and work of queer-community heroes and leaders. In this historic gay district, you’ll find indie boutiques, cafes and hit hangouts like Roscoe’s, Sidetrack and the Kit Kat Lounge, where nightly drag shows keep the crowds whooping.

4. Capitol Hill, Denver, Colorado

Just up from downtown Denver is Capitol Hill, the city’s LGBTQ+ neighborhood. It’s the place to see what’s on at the Center on Colfax, and where gay-friendly shops and eateries pepper the blocks on and around East Colfax. There are a few Cap Hill musts for LGBTQ+ visitors, including gay-owned Hamburger Mary’s with its zesty queens.

5. The Castro, San Francisco, California

The SF Pride Parade on Market St in downtown San Francisco. Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

One of America’s first gay neighborhoods blossomed in San Francisco's Castro in the decades before Stonewall, and it remains a vivid LGBTQ+ hub for the whole world. The area has evolved a lot since the 1960s, and local queer history is commemorated at the Castro’s GLBT Historical Society Museum, on Castro and Market Streets’ Rainbow Honor Walk, on walking tours, and at other historic spots.

Head here to picnic with seemingly half the city in Mission Dolores Park, sip drinks at historic Twin Peaks Tavern, or catch a film or performance at the landmark Castro Theatre.

6. West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

Locals will inevitably inform you that West Hollywood is its own, compact city (with its own mayor) – even though on a map it’s in the heart of greater Los Angeles. Nevertheless, WeHo’s walkable scale, busy street life, familiar faces, and beloved bars and shops are decidedly neighborhood-y, with plenty of sizzling spots to soak up the SoCal sun and watch the fashionistas flit by.

7. Capitol Hill, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Pride march in Capitol Hill. SeaRick1/Shutterstock

The sprawl of major Seattle-based corporations has brought many changes to Capitol Hill. But this optimally located neighborhood is still home to favorite LGBTQ+ haunts, including CC Attle’s, the Cuff, and (of course) the Wildrose, Seattle’s go-to lesbian bar for over 40 years. Pop into queer-owned spots like Dough Joy and Capitol Thrill, browse books at Elliott Bay Book Company, grab brunch or cocktails at Union, and top off your visit dancing all night at Neighbours.

8. Oak Lawn, Dallas, Texas

Dallas is home to one of the most gay-proud neighborhoods in the country. With a tight-knit community and cluster of LGBTQ+ clubs and businesses along Cedar Springs Rd, Oak Lawn feels virtually paved with rainbows. So kick up your sequined boots and go two-stepping at the Round-Up Saloon, or drop in at twin Dallas-inspired clubs JR’s and Sue Ellen’s (seriously) – one for the cowboys and one for the cowgirls, naturally.

9. Provincetown, Massachusetts

Commercial St, Provincetown. Vadim 777/Shutterstock

Historic Provincetown occupies the very tip of Cape Cod – and it’s so small that the entire town feels more like a super-friendly Mr Roger’s Neighborhood – only bedecked with rainbow flags. A Pride event takes place at the beginning of each June – but that’s only the first of many legendary “theme weeks” that unfold throughout the summer, such as Womxn of Color Weekend and Women's Week and TransWeek (previously known as Fantasia Fair, it’s taken place each October since 1975). And that’s in addition to the spate of events and community fun that unfurl throughout the year, including New England Leather Weekend, Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, LGBTQ+ art galleries, and much, much, much more.

10. West Village, New York City, New York

Celebrating Pride in New York City. Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

The history of LGBTQ+ civil rights in the USA is alive and well in one of the nation’s most vibrant and colorful neighborhoods. Occupying a prime corner of the West Village, the Stonewall National Monument includes tiny Christopher Park, home to George Segal’s striking Gay Liberation sculptures, as well as the first pole to fly a rainbow flag at a federal site. Show your pride all year with drinks at historic Julius’; flirty piano bars the Monster and Duplex; Henrietta Hudson and the Cubbyhole (two of the country’s last remaining lesbian bars); and, of course, the landmarked Stonewall Inn – where uprising on June 28, 1969, ignited a global movement.