West Village, Chelsea & Meatpacking District

Hugging the Hudson north of the Financial District are these three delightful neighborhoods, full of contradiction, culture and comestibles. The West Village's twisting streets and well-preserved town houses offer intimate spaces for dining, drinking and wandering. The Meatpacking District has evolved into a modern kind of meat market, where Manhattan's young professionals go to see and be seen in its many clubs and bars. To the north is Chelsea, home to art galleries and a vibrant gay scene. Meandering 30ft above all three districts is the green-fringed, art-strewn High Line.

  • High Line

    It’s hard to believe that the 1½-mile-long High Line – a shining example of brilliant urban renewal – was once a dingy freight line that anchored a rather…

  • Whitney Museum of American Art

    After years of construction, the Whitney's downtown location opened to much fanfare in 2015. Anchoring the southern reaches of the High Line, this…

  • C

    Chelsea Market

    In a shining example of redevelopment and preservation, the Chelsea Market has transformed a former factory into a shopping concourse that caters to…

  • Hudson River Park

    The High Line may be all the rage these days, but one block away from that famous elevated park stretches a 5-mile-long recreational space that has…

  • Washington Square Park

    This former potter’s field and square for public executions is now the unofficial town square of Greenwich Village, hosting lounging NYU students, tuba…

  • P

    Pace Gallery

    With seven galleries across the world – including this eight-story Chelsea flagship – and decades of experience showing the work of such artists as Willem…

  • R

    Rubin Museum of Art

    The Rubin is the first museum in the Western world to dedicate itself to the art of the Himalayas and surrounding regions. Its impressive collection spans…

  • S

    Stonewall National Monument

    In 2016 President Barack Obama declared Christopher Park, a small fenced-in triangle with benches and some greenery in the heart of the West Village, a…

  • G

    Gagosian

    International works dot the walls at the Gagosian. The ever-revolving exhibits feature the work of greats such as Jeff Koons, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel…

