Hugging the Hudson north of the Financial District are these three delightful neighborhoods, full of contradiction, culture and comestibles. The West Village's twisting streets and well-preserved town houses offer intimate spaces for dining, drinking and wandering. The Meatpacking District has evolved into a modern kind of meat market, where Manhattan's young professionals go to see and be seen in its many clubs and bars. To the north is Chelsea, home to art galleries and a vibrant gay scene. Meandering 30ft above all three districts is the green-fringed, art-strewn High Line.