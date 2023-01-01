Pace Gallery

With seven galleries across the world – including this eight-story Chelsea flagship – and decades of experience showing the work of such artists as Willem de Kooning, Barbara Hepworth and Julian Schnabel, gargantuan Pace is a landmark on any tour. With a glimmering exterior constructed from volcanic ash, the 75,000-sq-ft structure's spaces span an 18ft-ceiling gallery at street level, to more intimate confines like an appointment-only research library and a 6th-floor open-air terrace.