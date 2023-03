Curator Barbara Gladstone has learned a thing or two after three decades in the Manhattan art world. Expect talked-about, well-critiqued exhibitions from A-listers such as Alighiero Boetti, Shirin Neshat, Peter Buggenhout and Anish Kapoor; in earlier years, shows featured the likes of Keith Haring and Pierre Klossowski. There's another branch of the gallery at 530 W 21st St.