Oversized installations are the norm at this spacious gallery, where curators fill every inch of space (and the annex, Gallery 2, next door) in interesting ways. Rosen opened her gallery in 1990 and quickly made a name for herself. She has showcased John Currin's 'pale portraits,' Felix Gonzalez-Torres' 'Vultures' and Tetsumi Kudo's oil paintings, to name just a few of her artists.

Visits to the gallery are by appointment only.