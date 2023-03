David Zwirner operates several galleries around Chelsea, including this five-story, sustainability-certified building with 30,000 sq ft of exhibition space. He stages some of New York's best gallery shows, including the work of such artists as Sigmar Polke, Yayoi Kusama and Donald Judd. Long lines can be a hassle.

Zwirner has other galleries at 525 W 19th St and 34 E 69th St, and in London.