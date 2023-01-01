In a shining example of redevelopment and preservation, the Chelsea Market has transformed a former factory into a shopping concourse that caters to foodies. More than two dozen food vendors ply their temptations, including Mokbar (ramen with Korean accents); Takumi (mixing Japanese and Mexican ingredients); Very Fresh Noodles (hand-pulled northern Chinese noodles); Bar Suzette (crepes); Num Pang (Cambodian sandwiches); Ninth St Espresso (perfect lattes); Doughnuttery (piping hot mini-doughnuts); and Fat Witch Bakery (brownies and other decadent sugar hits).

Also worth visiting is one of the market's long-time tenants The Lobster Place (overstuffed lobster rolls and killer sushi). Once you've gotten your fill make sure to check out Imports from Marrakesh (specializing in Moroccan art and design); Artists and Fleas (a small market chockablock with local artists selling their wares, open 10am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and to 8pm Sunday); and Bowery Kitchen Supply (a dizzying array of cooking odds and ends).