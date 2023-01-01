This historical dot on the landscape (just a quarter-acre) is a lovely little patch of green, home to grassy knolls, beds of perennial flowers and winding bluestone paths, as well as a popular Saturday Greenmarket. It’s a great place to enjoy a midday picnic or rest after an afternoon of wandering the winding West Village streets.

After getting horizontal, look up at the southern end of the park and you’ll see the Abingdon Doughboy, a bronze statue dedicated to servicemen from the neighborhood who gave their lives in WWI (when soldiers were commonly known as ‘doughboys’).