The previously unused boiler room beneath historic Chelsea Market has finally found a tenant in Artechouse, a technology-forward creative space where digital projections deliver hallucinatory experiences through ambitiously large-scale installations. The innovative, 6000-sq-ft experimental art house is a departure from Chelsea's white-cube gallery circuit, with immersive and participatory elements that'll spark wonder in all manner of visitors.
Artechouse
West Village, Chelsea & Meatpacking District
Share