Whitney Museum of American Art

After years of construction, the Whitney's downtown location opened to much fanfare in 2015. Anchoring the southern reaches of the High Line, this stunning building – designed by Renzo Piano – provides 63,000 sq ft of space for the museum's unparalleled collection of American art. Inside the light-filled galleries you'll find works by all the greats, including Edward Hopper, Jasper Johns, Georgia O’Keeffe and Mark Rothko. Unlike at many museums, special emphasis is placed on the work of living artists.

In addition to rotating exhibits on Warhol and other American luminaries, the Whitney Biennial is held in even-numbered years. It's an ambitious survey of contemporary art that rarely fails to generate controversy.