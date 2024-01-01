The shape of a triangle, Sheridan Sq isn't much more than a few park benches and some trees surrounded by an old-fashioned wrought-iron gate. But its location (in the heart of gay Greenwich Village) has meant that it has witnessed every rally, demonstration and uprising that has contributed to New York's gay rights movement.
Sheridan Square
West Village, Chelsea & Meatpacking District
